I want to quit — Ozil

Mesut Ozil has revealed he dreams of shaking off his professional discipline … and scoffing junk food at the cinema.

And Arsenal’s £42.5 million record buy said the pressures of his job reduce him to watching TV documentaries alone at home.

Germany midfielder Ozil has made 32 Gunners appearances this season, scoring 10 goals. He hopes to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

The 28-year-old said: “I would love to do a lot more travelling on my own. Or go to the cinema as I did before, and eat nachos and popcorn. Just to simply let things slide for a day.

“As a footballer I find myself in some great cities. But I am mostly on a pitch, or I have to spend my time in a hotel.

“When I was with Real Madrid that was a big stage for me. But even there I was sitting at home after training. I find myself alone a lot, watching soaps and travel or animal documentaries.”

Ozil also hit back at claims that he is arrogant and unfriendly.

The 84-cap international told German magazine Focus: “There are certainly a few people who think I am smug.