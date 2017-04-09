Violence will not thrive gain in Kaduna — El Rufai

By Ben Agande, Abuja

Governor Nasir El Rufai, yesterday, vowed that his government will “never watch violence entrepreneurs who are enemies of humanity promote conflict and walk around free” in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of diploma and certificate students of the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian Muslim Relations, held in Kaduna, El Rufai said Muslims and Christians must come together and declare never again to engage in violence and bigotry, saying thousands of people have unjustly died in the last 37 years in the state.

According to the governor, the state government is vigorously investigating and prosecuting purveyors of hatred and conflict with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Our state has borne too much suffering. Over the course of the last 37 years, thousands of people have died in outbreaks of violence across the state. Let us say enough is enough, mourn all our people who have died, comfort those who have suffered and, in their memory, say never again to violence, never again to bigotry”, he said.

“Our message to conflict entrepreneurs is that we will not allow anyone to entrench the narrative of hate and the attitude of belligerence and vengeance, when what our people need is peace, harmony and security.”