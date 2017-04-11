Video: I feel betrayed, says Bisola runner up #BBNaija

Bisola Aiyeola, 1st runner up of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show said on Monday that she does not need to talk to former housemate Tony ‘ThinTallTony’ Offiong over his marital status.

The newly appointed Ambassador of ONECampaign for the Girl-Child education said this during a news conference along with winner, Efe Ejeba at The Wheatbaker, Lagos.

Bisola who was romantically involved with ThinTallTony while in the BBNaija house, said that she does not see the need to have a conversation with him as to why he hid the fact that he is married with kids from her.

She had earlier addressed the issue during a briefing in South Africa after she (Bisola) shockingly noticed and pointed out the wedding band on TTT’s finger.

Reacting further, she said, “So I just found out that Thin Tall Tony is married, has a family and in my mind I’m like, ‘dude, you are one amazing actor.

“Good thing, I did not have it in my head that I was going to come out and have a sort of romance with you; I hope your wife did not deal with you too much.

“But somehow I feel sort of slightly betrayed that he betrayed that friendship that I thought we had, I thought we could really be close buddies outside of the house.

“So, yes, Tony, I hope your family is doing great, well done to you, to them, feel just a little betrayed that, we were really close, come on, we shared a lot of things together.

“This one thing that you didn’t say, I don’t know why. Anyway, it’s your choice, you played the game the best way you know how to.’’

ThinTallTony who is married with two kids hid his marital status during his stay in the house before he got evicted.

The dancer had earlier stated in an interview that he had an agreement with his wife, Laraba Offiong to keep his family private.