Veteran musician, Tony Grey dies at 70

By Benjamin Njoku & Gab Ejuwa

Veteran musician, Tony Grey has passed on at the age of 70.

He died in the early hours of today after battling with prostate cancer and diabetes for several months.

Tony Grey’s eldest son, Mr. Houston Grey who confirmed the news of his father’s demise said, he died at about 4:00 am at his residence at Cruz Land, Marine Quarters, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Tony Grey who became famous for his evergreen songs such as “She is My love’, ‘My Message’ “Tribute to late Marvin Gay” and ‘Come Back Love’ was everyone’s delight in the 70s and 80s.

Born 70 years ago, Tony Grey, popularly known as Ozimba of Africa hailed from Aboh town in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The late musician was discharged from the hospital, after his family could not raise the N10 million needed for his treatment abroad. He was diagnosed of prostate cancer and diabetes.

Earlier this year, Tony Grey’s family had appealed to Nigerians to assist them in order to save the musician from dying.

The family then stated that living a happy life of contentment was their greatest plan until Tony Grey fell sick and everything changed. Their life and that of Tony Grey have been at the mercy of God and the little savings they had was exhausted in paying hospital bills.