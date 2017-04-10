Unraveling histories, lineage and heritage of ubulu kingdom

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Story of Ubulu Kingdom: A Historical Documentary of The People of Ubulu, written by Esther Nwogwonuwe Wright, is one historical masterpiece that has already sparked off discussions and debates about the origin and identity of Ubulu kingdom in Aniocha South, Delta State, Nigeria.

Information on Esther’s book was made known to the press at an event held last Wednesday at the Terrace Green Hotel, Lagos. The book will be presented to the public on April 15, 2017 at Viva Palm Hotel, Ubulu-Uku Aniocha South, Delta State by 12pm.

Published by Opelsey Ventures Nigeria, the historical 324 pages with 8 Chapters, documents the history of Ubulu Kingdom and the people of Ubulu scattered all over the southern part of Nigeria. The work, according to the UK-based Delta State born author and filmmaker, was originally intended to be a documentary film of the people of Ubulu Kingdom, but as events unfolded, “I realised that a one- hour documentary film viewed on television would be a disservice to the understanding of the complex interwoven political, economic and socio-cultural developments of the Ubulu Kingdom and of the Ubulu people as the research later revealed. After over a decade of thorough research, What I discovered and verified was far weightier. I decided, therefore, that only by producing this information first in a written form would one be able to explain and appreciate the findings, as well as tell the story of the Ubulu Kingdom.”

Explaining further on what triggered the documentary, she said: “I was consumed by the fear of our nation’s fast disappearing cultural heritage, then, the need to preserve my people’s cultural heritage became uppermost in my mind. I therefore set out from Lagos to my hometown, Ubulu-Uku, in 2005. What stood naked before me was the reality of the total disregard of the core values in our cultural heritage and the speed with which these cultural values were slipping away and being replaced with borrowed cultures or none.

Bringing together the Ubulu people, a people with common ancestry and affiliations on one platform of sustainable movement as Ubulu descendants, remains the focus of the book.

It’s also aimed at assisting in correcting the erroneous impression that being civilised means detaching oneself from cultural practices, burning artifacts, and destroying what was left behind by our ancestors.

In The Story of Ubulu Kingdom: A Historical Documentary of The People of Ubulu, the Introduction covers such areas as the location of Ubulu communities; the language they speak; habitat and climate; Seasons; Occupation; Ubulu calendar; Market days; Market arrangements; Currency and Religion.

Also speaking, the Onowu of Ubuluisiuzor, Chief Afred Obi Mbanaso, representing Ubuluisiuzor said “What the work started in 2005 by Esther has succeeded in doing is putting our collective history in a book that would speak for us now and in the feature. The work has also succeeded in bringing Ubulu descendants back to the home of the original tree ‘Ubulu’ that gave Ubulu its name. All sons and daughters of Ubulu would gather to celebrate the story of Ubulu Kingdom and the birth of a movement, the Ubulu descendant’s movement.”