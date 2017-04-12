UNICEF lauds release of 600 women, children in Borno

UNICEF has lauded the release of nearly 600 women, children and the elderly from Giwa military barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a statement, the organisation described the action of the Nigerian army as a major step towards the protection of children affected by the ongoing crisis.

“It provides hope in a conflict that continues to have an enormous impact on people’s lives.

“These children were held under administrative custody on alleged association with Boko Haram militants.

“They are victims of the conflict and it is crucial that they receive medical care, psychosocial support and other basic services that will help them to regain their dignity,” it noted.

According to the statement, when military screening is needed, children should only be held as a measure of last resort and for the shortest time possible in accordance with national and international standards.

“These children are – first and foremost – victims of the conflict and require support to recover from their experiences and reintegrate with their families and communities.”