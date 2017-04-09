UNICEF collaborates with Borno on meningitis

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that it was collaborating with Borno State Government on preparedness and response to the current meningitis outbreak in the country.

Mr Geoffrey Ijumba, the UNICEF Head of Maiduguri Field Office, made this known while stating UNICEF’s support to the state government on the current meningitis outbreak.

“So far there is no confirmed case of meningitis in Borno and UNICEF has supported the state to preposition over 7,000 doses of Ceftriaxone (drug for treating meningitis A) in health facilities in the state; and has placed order for more of the drug,” he said.

According to Ijumba, UNICEF was also supporting Borno state in vaccine management by ensuring adequate storage, supply and distribution.

“Meningitis A vaccines are currently available in the state and UNICEF is ready to support the state with adequate storage and management of Meningitis C vaccines anytime it is available in the state.

“UNICEF is currently working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to train health workers in over 100 health facilities and 42 internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) camp clinics on the accurate diagnosis and effective management of cases, using the national protocols,” Ijumba said.

Ijumba said that the agency was supporting community awareness and sensitization as well as taking the lead in the development of communication materials and jingles for airing on radio and TV.

He also said that UNICEF assisted in the deployment of no fewer than 2,000 volunteer community mobilisers in communities for mobilization and surveillance.