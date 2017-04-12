Umueri Int’l Cargo Airport to be completed 2020 —Obiano

By Clifford Ndujihe

Awka—Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has promised to ensure immediate commencement of work on the Umueri International Cargo Airport with a view to making the airport ready for use in three years.

Apart from actualising the dream of giving the state a befitting airport, Governor Obiano said the project would be among the best and biggest of such airport city projects in Africa.

He spoke during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, among the Anambra State Government, China Aviation, Orient Petroleum Resources Ltd and Elite International Investment Holdings Ltd.at Government House, Awka.

He flagged off construction work on the 1,500 hectares site designated for the $2 billion airport, yesterday, at Umueri in Anambra East Local Council of the state.

The project is actually an Airport City Model which will be developed as an integrated city comprising an airport with two standard runways, a shopping mall, industrial and business parks and an airport motel.

It will be constructed under the Build-Operate-Manage-and-Transfer, BOMT, model and three per cent of the profit made from the airport will be reserved for the host (Umueri) community.

When completed, the airport will create 1,200 direct jobs.