Travails of elder citizens down with terminal ailments but no money for treatment

•National Assembly to the rescue

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Retirement in Nigeria has become an issue that gives workers nightmare. It is not that they do not want to retire and rest but the problem has to do with the rigours associated with the getting of their benefits and pension after they might have disengaged from service. No wonder, there have been reported cases of elderly people collapsing and dying awaiting their pension.

But the National Assembly appears to come to the rescue of these elderly people who had served their fatherland meritoriously. The Senate and House of Representatives have come up with motions to ensure that pensioners receive their entitlements as and when due.

The House, penultimate Thursday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; her Labour counterpart, Senator Chris Ngige, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo-Udoma, to appear at the plenary to explain why pensioners were subjected to hardship.

Also to appear on the issue are the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Director-General of PenCom and the Director of PTAD.

Their invitation followed a motion on urgent national importance sponsored by Rep Hassan Shekarau.

The previous day, Wednesday, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, led by its National President, Dr. Mabel Afolayan, had taken the plight of his members to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, soliciting for his intervention.

Afolayan appealed to the Speaker and his colleagues in the National Assembly to use their good offices to provide funds in the 2017 Budget to offset the N200 billion pension liabilities owed pensioners across the country.

The union also appealed that pension should be put on first line charge to put an end to the traditional rigorous budgetary allocation process, and solicited the assistance of the Speaker to facilitate the payment of outstanding 18 months arrears of the 33 percent pension increase.

He said, “Pensioners have become endangered species and prone to all kinds of diseases which are age related and need money for treatment. This is a very important reason why government needs to ensure that pensioners are paid as and when due, especially considering the fact that these old people have used their youthful days to serve this country meritoriously. Now that it is the pay back time, the country should not fail them.”

Enumerating the challenges facing the retirees, the NUP President said, “We have empirical proofs to show that the 2017 Budget has not provided sufficient funds for payment of pensioners in the two pension schemes. That is, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, charged with the responsibility of paying the pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme, DBS, and the National Pension Commission, PenCom, which takes the responsibility of paying the pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS.”

Afolayan said the 2017 liabilities for pensioners was “under-defined,” and that while the 2017 proposals was N302.4 billion, the Executive’s submission was N109. 123 billion leaving a difference of N193.282 billion.

“Regarding Contributory Pension Scheme ( CBS) we have gathered the following facts and figures: a total of N91,914, 899,000.00 was requested for in 2016 federal government appropriation bill, but the National Assembly approved N50, 195,808, 918 resulting in a shortfall of N41,719, 090,082,.-”, he pointed out.

“Out of N50, 195,808, 918 appropriated for 2016 only N18,823,428,342.00 had been so far released into Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption ( RBBR).

“Pensioners have become endangered species and prone to all kinds of diseases, which were age-related and needed money for treatment.”

Looking at the age of those that visited him and the problems facing them, Dogara assured them that the House will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to work out a definite plan to offset outstanding pension liabilities.

He also told them that the House would invite all key players in charge of pension to appear before it to speak on how they plan to clear the pension liabilities.

The Speaker emphasised that all pension due to retired public service workers must be paid because it is the constitutionally provided.

“If pension is a right and pensioners must be paid, it means that the federal government is indebted, it is in debt and if it is paid, the government is not doing a favour to anybody, we don’t even deserve any thanks because pension is earned is a right”, Dogara stated.

He noted that the Federal Government’s fight against corruption in public service will be greatly enhanced by prompt and due payment of pensions and pension liabilities as this will reduce the temptation to divert public funds for post-retirement upkeep by public servants.

The House had about two weeks ago after a robust debate on a motion on the “Need for intervention in the current crises of unpaid pension arrears threatening the lives of Nigeria’s retired senior citizens”, sponsored by Rep. Toby Okechukwu, passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to offset three years pension arrears owed pensioners since 2014.

The House also mandated the Speaker and the leadership to liaise with the leadership of the senate to get the buy-in and cooperation of the executive branch to provide the required funds in the 2017 Appropriation Bill, or provide emergency bailout funds to redeem all the Federal Government pension liabilities.

The House further mandated the Committee on Appropriations to liaise with its Senate counterpart to include the required funds for the payment of pension arrears under the Contributory Pension Scheme and the Defined Benefits Scheme of the Federal Government in the 2017 Budget estimates.

Okechukwu, who represents Aninri/Agwu/Oji-Uzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State, had stated that pensioners under the CPS, who retired since 2015, had not been paid their pensions due to the failure of the Federal Government to contribute its statutory share of five percent to the Pension Redemption Fund in line with the Pension Reform Act 2014, amounting to a total of N285.95 billion.

The lawmaker also said that pensioners under the DBS, which include the police pensions, the Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Prison Service, Civil Service and other parastatals, were yet to be paid their 33 percent accrued arrears amounting to about N174 billion.

He expressed worry that the delay in payment of pension arrears had resulted in dire situations where pensioners are wallowing in penury, sickness, hopelessness and regret for serving their fatherland diligently only to be abandoned by government upon retirement.

In a similar vein, the Senate, after debating a motion by Senator Emmanuel Paulker, urged President Buhari to intervene in the current financial challenges being faced by pensioners by approving a bailout fund to clear Federal Government pension arrears.

It is believed that the intervention of the National Assembly would bring a succour to the embattled retirees.