With train, It costs me only N1,500 from Kaduna to Abuja – Sen. Ashafa

Senator representing Lagos East, Senator Olugbenga Bareehu Ashafa has, while doling out the advantages of travelling through the Nigerian railway system said that it cost him just N1,500 to travel from Kaduna to Abuja in just a short time with much enjoyment onboard.

Senator Ashafa said the Nigerian railway sector is so affordable and peoples’ friendly that it provides added luxury to be enjoyed by Nigerians using the transport system.

He said the transport system also provides the passengers with opportunity to explore the vast lands Nigeria is blessed with while travelling.



The Senator who doled out the advantages enjoyed by the rail transport also said that he is very proud to be part of the administration that brought such dividends of democracy to the people.