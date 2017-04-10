Telecom masts, towers constitute no health hazards – NCC

Enugu – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says there is no health issue surrounding telecom masts and towers mounted anywhere in the country.



The Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said this in a statement issued at the ongoing 2017 Enugu International Trade Fair on Monday.

Danbatta said that such belief and claim were mere imagination and myth, adding, “it has no scientific base”.

“There are some individuals who still believe that telecom masts and towers constitute health hazards to humans.

“The commission still maintains that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has affirmed that no result of any such hazard has been established against base stations.

“Therefore, any individual or community adducing such reasons to deny right of way to the telecom companies, and prevent them from expanding services are invariably contributing to the poor quality of service in the network,’’ he said.

Danbatta said that NCC had been on top of its game as the telecom regulator had not done badly.

“Recently, the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) awarded a Platinum Score to the commission for exemplary performance as an agency of government.

“This award is an encouragement to us and we will not rest on our oars in continuing to deliver on our mandate, especially as it concerns the consumer,’’ he said.

The Enugu International Trade Fair, which is being supported by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, is organised to showcase Nigeria’s non-oil products.

The exhibition, which is the 28th in the series is also providing opportunity for local and foreign businesses to explore and access commercially viable markets in the South-East.

The theme of the fair, organised by Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) is “Promoting Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and SMEs for Inclusive and Robust Economy”.

The 10 days trade fair, which started on March 31, will end on April 10.