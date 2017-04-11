Suspected killers of Jumia staff docked

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—TWO suspected killers of a staff of an online shopping company, Eleje Chukwuma, in Port Harcourt, were yesterday arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Port Harcourt for conspiracy, robbery and murder.

The two suspects arraigned yesterday are Sodienye Mbatumukekej and Excel Naabe, while the third accused, Joy Eluwa, was not in court.

The trial chief magistrate, Andrew Amadi-Nna, who could not take their plea, said his court lacked jurisdiction over the matter, adding that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

He further advised the accused to seek bail at a state high court, before adjourning the matter indefinitely.

The police in its charge sheet alleged that the accused, on March 25, at 1, Ada-Ede Street, Shell Location, Mgbuoba, Port Harcourt, did murder the Jumia online shopping store staff with a mortar’s pestle, dispossessing him of an Infinix Note 3 phone, valued at N67,000, Gionee M6 phone, valued at N105,000, and IM 10 desktop GSM dual SIM phone valued at N9,500 totalling N181,000.

Meanwhile, families of the deceased Jumia staff appealed to the online shopping company to assist with his burial. The brother, who simply identified himself as Dothi, said life had been very difficult for the family of the deceased since the incident.

He said the landlord of the apartment where he lived with his wife and children had issued them a quit notice.

Also, Justice H. Shamman of a federal high court in Port Harcourt, yesterday, slated ruling on a bail application filed by an online blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, to today.

She was dragged to court over her online publications which allegedly defamed a popular Pentecostal pastor in Rivers State, Pastor David Ibiyeomi.