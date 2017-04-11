Why we stopped installation of pre-paid metres—JEDC

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos Electricity Distribution Company, JEDC, Plc has said it suspended further metering of its customers, as directed by Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, until the metres are re-certified and declared fit by the agency.

The company had earlier denied allegations that its metres are not calibrated and did not pass through routine test in the Agency.

Following series of complaints and petitions about the installations by JEDC in the states it covers, NEMSA, last week, ordered a stop to further installation of the alleged faulty smart metres.

Speaking with journalists in Jos after inspecting some of the affected areas, MD of NEMSA, who is also Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor, said his team came to Jos, following petitions by consumers and the state government through the Ministry of Water Resources, to investigate allegation against JEDC.