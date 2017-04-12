Stella Oduah restates commitment to better representation of Anambra people

Senator representing Anambra north, Senator Stella Oduah, has restated her commitment to ensuring that Anambra people and especially youths in Anambra north are able to acquire the requisite skills to “be masters of their own destiny.”

In this interview, Senator Oduah who said, as a ‘messenger’ of the people of Anambra state at the Senate, she would ensure that dividends of democracy gets to the people in terms of basic amenities including, water, education and proper healthcare, also said that “my priority is to ensure the youths are gainfully employed.”