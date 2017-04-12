‘Why SMEs experience difficulty getting loans’

…The e-ID card panacea, by Appzone boss

By Anikwe Sylvia

TECHNOLOGY today is evolving at a very fast pace leaving many manufacturers no option other than to move with the pace. Ever since the Luddites smashed their first loom, mechanization has been putting people out of work; the process is speeding up and accelerating all the time. The net wave could be crashing down, near you soon.

A variety of new technologies are emerging on a daily basis with advanced robotics machines performing tasks that ordinarily require the use of human brains to perform. While humanoid robotic butlers are still beyond our capabilities, exciting strides are being made in applying the power of robotics to meet daily household needs.

LG Electronics says that with the LG Hom-Bot square, it has joined the trend to show it’s a leader in innovation and inventions. Hom-Bot square ushers an array of smart cleaning devices. The new improved Hom-Bot is equipped with advanced deep learning technology and has this unique feature of HomeView and HomeGuard which enables it to recognize any form of interference and automatically adjust itself accordingly.

LG says they were meant to help consumers enjoy less stressful process of cleaning the entire house and mowing the Lawn

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Rajesh Agnihotri said: “For us in LG futuristic technology is here with us and that is why we are incorporated robotic mechanism into our designs for smarter homes, as well as up scaling existing products and also introduce newer ones that will meet the needs of our consumers.”

“The aviation industry across the world are not left out, as they are experiencing dramatic intervention all thanks to the LG’s Airport Guide Robots which now applies advanced technology to address challenges of air travel by drastically reducing time wasting. The Airport Guide Robot is a wonderful innovation that scans ticket barcodes to provide flight information as well as time and weather condition of intended travelers’ destination”he added.