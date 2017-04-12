Simioly, Kaynanymus collab for Adaba Dance

By Japhet Alakam

WHEN Simioly and Kaynanymus collaborate for their single, a new dawn emerges on the African music scene.

The two artistes are set to drop their new single titled, “Adaba Dance,” a song describing a new dance step that is trending in the Lagos entertainment scene. The name Adaba originated from the popular dance step called the Dab, Simioly explains.

Simi Olaiya who adopts Simioly as his stage name, is a Nigerian, but an international household name on the Turkish and Cyprus music scenes. He has done collaborations with Turkish and Russian artists. Kunle Iyantan a.k.a Kaynanymus, is a Lagos-based artiste. Both artistes have collaborated in the past on a previous hit single titled Overseas, which was produced by Dokta Frabz.

In the past few years of his musical career, Simioly has shared stage – as an opening act – with the like of 2baba, 9ice, Wande Cole, Dr sid, Burna Boy, Ice Prince, Ceza and many others in Cyprus.

Shuttling between Nigeria and Europe, Simioly has, over the years learnt so much about the dynamics of diverse cultural experience. For example, the Nigeria-Ghana musical identity and sometimes exchanges, he says “fascinates me.” He, therefore, would like to contribute his creative skills “to ensure that music of African origin becomes a global brand.”

Simioly hopes to leverage on his advantage of two continent-experience to give Adaba Dance a lift that would make the single a local and international hit. “Having been exposed to the international music scene with several stage and studio experiences in Nigeria, Turkey and Cyprus, I am excited to use my experience in promoting African dance via the Adaba Dance single,” Simioly says shortly after a studio session in Lagos.

“I hope that Adaba Dance will change the Nigerian music scene for good and also be a hit in Europe among Africans and Europeans.” He describes Adaba Dance as being inspired by Mr Eazi.