Senate orders withdrawal of constitution from circulation

Wants the different versions harmonised

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—DISTURBED by the proliferation of versions and copies of the 1999 Constitution as amended in the country, the Senate has called for the immediate withdrawal of the document in circulation.

This is with a bid to harmonizing the different versions into one constitution.

Against this backdrop the Senate yesterday mandated the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to liaise with the National Judicial Council and the Attorney-General and other relevant agencies to withdraw the different versions of the Constitution in circulation.

It also urged the committee to liaise with other government agencies to authorize the printing and distribution of an authentic and consolidated version which should reflect the different alterations in the Constitution since 1999.

The Senate particularly called for “the printing and distribution of the authentic, consolidated Constitution of the Federation with the different alterations embedded where they belong to make the Constitution one whole document to guide the generality of the Nigerian populace and the international community”.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, PDP, Enugu North, harmonising the different versions and copies of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in circulation into one authentic whole.

Presenting the motion, Senator Utazi stressed that the constitution came into force on May 29, 1999, with eight chapters, 320 sections and seven schedules, adding that in some versions, Sections 84 ends with subsection (6) while in other versions, the same Section 84 ends with subsection 7.

Senator Utazi said: “The Senate recognizes that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria came into force on May 29, 1999, with eight chapters, 320 Sections and Seven Schedules;

‘’It is aware that the Constitution of any Country is the grund norm from which all other laws, instruments and institutions derive their authority, legitimacy and powers;

“It is also aware that since 1999, the Constitution has successfully gone through three alterations, in July 2010, November 2010 and March 2011 respectively and in each case, amending various provisions to bring them in conformity with contemporary democratic practice and realities;

“The Senate is concerned that these alterations are printed as separate provisions and there has not been an attempt to embed and graft them into the Constitution as one whole living document;

“It is worried that there are different versions of the original 1999 Constitution and of the three alterations, with various copies in circulation.” ;worried that the Constitution is the heart-beat of the nation and its provisions should not be subjected to the caprices of printers or allowed to have different words and structure;

“The Senate is aware, for instance, that in some versions, Section 84 ends with subsection (6), while in other versions, the same Section 84 ends with subsection (7) while the first alteration has provided for subsection (8) of Section 84. This is also true of Section 66 (1) (h), which was deleted by Section 2 of the First Alteration Act, but which some versions of the constitution still retain. There are many other mix-ups and this creates confusion for Lawyers, Judges, law Students, other Practitioners, Legislators at the various levels, those who consult our Constitution to determine the state of the law, and the general public;

“It is concerned that the existence of various versions of the Constitution makes it an unreliable source of law, whittles down its force as the fundamental authority for all laws in Nigeria and does not make for certainty of its provisions, dilutes its potency in the hierarchy of laws and makes it susceptible to misinterpretation by mischief-makers who may want to take advantage of the situation,