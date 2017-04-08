Searching for a partner?

Networking/ Sponsorship

•Emmanuel 27, from Mowe Ibafo needs a job as a cleaner.07032625748,08071605639

•Emma 26,a graduate, needs well meaning Nigerians to help him secure a job 08102126310

•Friday, needs a kind hearted person who can help him financially to open view center, to enble him sponsor his education.09066783354,07066961330

•Paul from Delta state, needs someone who can sponsor his marriage, financially. 08129511073, 08130315604

Friends

Searching Male

•Seyi 36, a graduate, and resides in Lagos, needs a busty lady as a friend. 07063241182

•Murry 35, needs female friends.07033885351

Lovers

Searching Female

•Hope a graduate, unemployed and resides in PHC, needs a buoyant man, aged 40-55, who can make a positive impact in her life. 08053419194,08038554100

•Tope 24, sexy, busty with heavy backside, educated, fun to be with and resides in Akure, needs an educated, God fearing, employed, handsome and responsible man, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 08133060837,09031611073

•Faith , tall, ebony and beautiful with good sense of humour and fun to be with needs love from a man aged 40 and above. 07016860512

•Chioma, bootillicious, fair, sexy and pretty needs a man to call her own, that will lead to marriage. 08189895150

Searching Male

•Kay 29 tall, chocolate in complexion and a student, needs a lady, aged 20-50. 07037960700

•Adewale 45 and a widower from Ibadan Oyo state needs a Muslim lady, aged 25 and above for a relationship.08056706877

•Dennis 33, employed and from Bayelsa State, needs a lady, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage, aged 22- 30.09057258774

•Arthur employed and needs an employed and active lady, who loves sex, for a relationship.09037794616

•Gbenga a graduate, needs a pretty and humble lady, who is ready for a serious relationship,aged 27-34. 08038400984, 08025464712,08127950903

•Jeremiah 26, a graduate, from Edo state, needs a lady for a serious relationship, aged 18-22.08119961710, 09079517830

•Lucky 36, employed and from Edo state, needs a good looking, responsible and employed lady, for a serious relationship. 08095025187,08035845196

•Prince 42, from Delta state, needs a beautiful, mature lady, for marriage, aged 30-41.08148830819

•Olanrewaju 37, employed and resides in Kwara state, needs a lady, for a serious relationship.08059114927, 08055520900, BBM , Pin d619205d

•Marvis 33, a graduate, needs a hard working lady, for a relationship that will lead to marriage,aged 24. 08061225503

•Omoh, 35, light in complexion and tall, needs a Christian, Yoruba lady who is ready for marriage, aged 25-30. 08038056348, 08026613497,09038056348

•Andem 30, resides in Lagos, need a tall and beautiful lady, for a relationship.08082799797, 08069373900

•Osa 27, from Edo state, needs a beautiful lady, aged 30-45, for a relationship. 08159887353,08030613537

•Nonso 28, employed and from Awka in Anambra state, needs a God fearing and employed lady for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage.09034220733,07039426651

•Shola 27, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a decent and employed lady, aged 24-27, for a serious relationship. 09059621125,08090572012

•Kelly 30, and resides in Warri, Delta State, needs a good looking lady, who is employed or into business, aged 32 and ready for marriage.08064400476

•Paul 34, employed and resides in Lagos, needs a God fearing lady, who is good looking, for a serious relationship,aged 24-32. 08082844748,08038066058

•Nero 37,employed and needs a pretty, honest and God fearing lady, aged 21-27, who has hand work and is ready to settle down for marriage.09090837716, 08032068457

•Morgan 35, 6.4ft tall, dark in complexion and from Bayelsa, needs a lady, for marriage. 07052514630

•Collins from Imo state, but resides in Lagos, needs a lady, whose genotype is AA, aged 18-30, that is ready for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 07037842149,07037842149

•Chuks tall and reserved, needs a lady, aged 20-25, for a serious relationship that will lead to marriage. 07063543298

•Gregory humble, tall and handsome resides in Bayelsa, needs a lady, for marriage. 08064379060

•Frank 35, from Warri, needs a serious lady who has a means of lively-hood and well educated, for a serious relationship, who is Isoko by tribe. 07067626023

•Emmanuel 28, unemployed, needs an employed lady for a relationship that can lead to marriage.08066367800, 08067564363

Sugar Cares

Searching Female

•Blessing am 25 years single and mother of one also a business administration student that reside in Abuja also need a sugar daddy who reside in Abuja that can sponsor her through education.09076508078

SearchingMale

•Simeon 35, gentle, dark in complexion, educated, self, employed and resides in P H needs sugar mummy in P H, aged 40 and above 07035366417

•Jude 29, from Benin, needs a fat sugar mummy, aged 30-55.08160267220,08102686698

•Edirinvere 24, from Delta state, needs a rich sugar mummy within Delta , Rivers, aged 50. 07067489372

•Chigozie from Anambra state needs a sugar mummy, from Asaba, Awaka who can take care of him. 08166564908

•Jeff tall, chocolate in complexion, employed and resides in Abuja, needs a sugar mummy who resides in Abuja.07056166114,07039429664 •Churchill, tall, fair in complexion and handsome, needs a relatively not too old sugar mum just for fun, who resides in Rivers State. 09066476044

•A man 35, from Ghana, needs a fat, sugar mummy, with big buttocks, for a serious relationship. +233249891428

Leo 23, from Delta state, needs a sugar mummy, who is caring, for a relationship. 0706329400, 08162480759 Fred 39, needs a rich, connected and fun loving sugar mummy, aged 40-60, for a relationship. 09096683140

Peter 30 resides in Edo state, needs a sugar mummy, aged 50-60, for a relationship. 08055686812

Olamilekan, 27, dark in complexion, tall, handsome and resides in Lagos, needs a sugar mummy, who is caring and romantic.09059188730,08130246432

John 27, from Edo state, needs a sugar mummy, for a relationship.08144598020

Cornelius 29, tall, handsome and good looking, needs an affectionate and buoyant sugar mummy. 09071164086

Chidi 30, handsome, tall, Igbo by tribe but resides in Ghana and into business, needs a rich sugar mummy, in Abuja, Lagos, aged 40-55.+233238523722

Disclaimer!

Dear readers, please note that we neither operate, nor are we an affiliate of any match–making agency in or outside the country. Any reader who transacts business with any one claiming to be our agent does so at his/her own risk. Our mission is only to provide a platform for social networking.

Also note that neither Vanguard, nor Yetunde Arebi will be liable for any error in the publication of requests which may result in any form of embarrassment to any member of the public. We therefore request that text must be sent through at least one of the numbers for contact. This notice is necessary to enable us serve you better in our refreshingly different style. You can send your requests to 33055. For enquiries, text or call 08026651636