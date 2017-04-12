Sapele-Okpe community ends rift

By Emma Amaize

SAPELE—PEACE has returned at last to Sapele-Okpe community, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, after the leadership squabble that rocked the community for several years.

Chairman of Sapele-Okpe Community Land Trust Association and former Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, Chief Ede Dafinone, intervened and resolved the matter.

Chief Dafinone, who addressed representatives of the various quarters in the community at Okpe Hall, Sapele, said that with the resolution, the Moses Ogodo-led caretaker committee will hand over to a new caretaker committee led by Chief Americana Ayomanor in a fortnight.

He said that Ogodo had tendered a letter of resignation and pledged to continue to work for the progress of Okpe land, adding that the new executive was put in place by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I.

Speaking at the meeting, immediate past chairman of Sapele/Okpe community, Ogodo, assured that he will hand over the reins of power to the new care taker committee in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the new chairman, Chief Ayomanor, appreciated the courage, boldness and undying love of Chief Dafinone for his people, which propelled him to rally round all the leaders and resoled the dispute.