Why I sacrificed my sex life – Adokiye Kyrian

By Ayo Onikoy

On-the-rise singer, Adokiye Kyrian, who just shot the video of her trending single ‘Jombolo’, featuring Oritsefemi, may have let the cat out of the bag, why she is still a virgin at 27. The singer, who is widely known as the ‘virgin singer’’ after revealing at 23 that she was a virgin has finally hinted why she has abstained from sex all her adult life.

In a chat with Potpourri, Adokiye posited that she has been so consumed by the drive to succeed in her chosen field of music that she has to take sex out of her mind.

“ I sacrificed the idea of even having sex for fame and fortune, in order to get to where I am and where I am going. I had to stay away from sex. I want to be pure in the process of chasing my dreams because I believe some things can contaminate and pollute the process,” she offered.

When she was reminded that there are many female singers out there, having active sexual lives and at the same time enjoying tremendous success, Adokiye retorted:

“If they are, then, I’ m sure there is something they have sacrificed for their fame. At least for the time they started and up on till this time. It could be marriage or something else that is not very visible. Most that are more successful then me are older and not married. Something just got to be sacrificed, depending on what works well with personal resolve and discipline. Most times, one must sacrifice something for fame and fortune.”

Recall that Adokiye vowed in an interview with Potpourri some three years ago that she would be willing to give up her virginity to any man who could buy her mum a private jet. Later she offered to give it to the insurgent group, Boko Haram in exchange for the abducted Chibok girls. Her latest offer is to Omo Baba Olowo, Davido.