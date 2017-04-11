Reps insist on safety of Nigerians abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday said it would continue to insist on the safety of every Nigerian citizen living in any part of the world.

Rep. Diri Douye, the Chairman, Ad hoc Committee on Nigeria-Spain Relations, made the assertion in an interview with the Newsmen in Abuja.

Douye said that the Spanish Government in particular should continue to intensify efforts toward ensuring that Nigerians living in the country were free from harassment and intimidation.

He said that the lives of Nigeria citizens abroad were important to the legislature as true representatives of the people.

“It is a matter of particular concern to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara and indeed its membership.

“The citizens of Nigeria living and in quest of legitimate prospects abroad are free from harassment and intimidation.

“We have solicited for the support of Spain through the Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alfonso Barnuevo Sebastian De Erico, to ensure that our citizens doing legitimate business are free from harassment,” Douye said.

He stressed the need for inter-parliamentary ties and exchange between Nigeria and Spain to aid bilateral relations.

“There is need to continue to work together to deepen the existing cordial relationship,’’ the lawmaker said.

He said that this would enable the two countries to address the familiar challenges they face and take advantage of the opportunities inherent in their countries.

“In furtherance of this agenda, the committee is in the process of collating and understudying all treaties, protocols and agreements entered into between Nigeria and Spain.

“This is with a view to making recommendations through motions and resolutions to the appropriate authorities in the country,” Douye said.

The lawmaker thanked the ambassador for his commitment to Nigeria/Spain relations.