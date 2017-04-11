Regulation, standards govern use of food preservatives in Nigeria — Dr. Oluwole Toye

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

Series of concerns about safety have trailed the use of preservatives such as benzoic acid in soft drinks in recent times. In this interview, the 1st National Vice President of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, NIFST, Dr. Oluwole Toye, establishes that as a preservative, benzoic acid is globally certified by Codex Alimentarius Commission (CODEX) for use in food and beverages.

He argues that contrary to speculations, the amount of benzoic acid in soft drinks in Nigeria is in conformity with global standards and not injurious to health. Excerpts:

ALIGNMENT of NIFST with FMOH on benzoic acid in soft drinks

First, in food compliance, the standards are formulated and laid down by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, while the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, enforces these standards.

The global standard from which Nigeria took a cue to form our standards is very specific that the addition of these preservatives to soft drinks, should not be more than 600 mg/kg, while we are looking at a situation where in the UK their own standard on this preservative which is benzoic acid is 150 mg/kg, in Nigeria it is 250 mg/kg. In the USA and Canada it is 1,000 mg/kg.

Every country reserves the right to set their standards. In the Asian countries; it is like 300-400mg/kg. These standards are set depending on the environment and conditions prevailing in different countries. CODEX set 600 mg/kg but if in your own case you think 600 mg/kg is too low for you, you will make it known to CODEX.

You are allowed within your own country to set your own standard as long as it conforms to CODEX which is the international body.

SON says in Nigeria you can add benzoic acid but not more than 250 mg/kg.

As far as regulation and standards are concerned, our environment has been taken into consideration to ensure that the standard that has been put forth is fit for our consumers.

Why do we need benzoic acid?

Again, this is the problem that has been in the market for so long. Benzoic acid all around the world is an acceptable preservative.

It is a preservative because any food that is processed has to be preserved. Even at home we preserve our food in several ways. For example, salt is a preservative. We preserve to prevent bacterial growth. It is not all bacteria that are harmful, but some products are attractive to bacteria, but preservatives limit the growth of bacteria so that these products do not spoil, up till expiry date, because it has been tested to know how long it can withstand the environment.

So the problem we are having with consumers is because they do not understand the standards. If I go to Canada or UK and export their soft drink, it will be rejected here because I wouldn’t have conformed to the requirement. I want you to help us to convince the man on the street that these products are not poisonous and are fit for consumption.

Who fixes the 250 mg/kg which is the Nigerian Standard?

As of today, CODEX remains the arm of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, which is part of the UN. Codex is mandated internationally to set standards for every country. Nigeria is a member of CODEX. Last year, I was at the meeting in Boston as a member of the Nigerian delegation.

Food science is an arm of science and food production is science- based and we have products that are being researched and tested under product development in the past five years that are not ready for the market because the various conditions that must be met for the Nigerian market and environment have not been perfected. There are stages for food production.

Is there justification for a warning label about Vitamin C on soft drinks?

There are times when it is important to insert a warning on a label. It is a very cumbersome task for NAFDAC to accept your label. The label is taken as very important to ensure that you are not deceiving the consumer in any way, or lying. In this case of benzoic acid, it becomes overkill if you now ask all manufacturers of soft drinks to insert a warning label because it is not necessary.

How is benzene formed?

If you take benzoic acid and ascorbic acid (vitamin C), mix them together and over time, it will become benzene. But here that same benzoic acid and ascorbic acid, if you take a bowl and put the two of them together, they will be looking at each other, there will be no interaction. They can’t mix until the conditions are right.

The science of benzene formation from interaction between benzoic acid and ascorbic acid is based on the provision of specific conditions such as presence of ultraviolet light and temperature of about 60 degrees Celsius.

We all know that science is fact based and there has not been any reported incidence that these two conditions are prevalent in the Nigerian environment. Yet these conditions must be right for benzene to be formed.

How is benzene formation prevented?

Let’s assume that somewhere down the line these two conditions now become available to that product, there is a preventive substance in the product that ensures you don’t have benzene formation. In any soft drink one of the strongest ingredients is sugar and it prevents benzene formation.

There are preventive conditions entrenched in soft drinks processing and production to ensure that we don’t ever get to that extreme. We need massive education of our consumers.

No company will deliberately put out a product that is injurious to the consumers.

What is the level of harm for benzoic acid?

Benzoic acid is one of the safest preservative used worldwide. At normal levels, it is not harmful. However, there is nothing that is not harmful, depending on application.

Should consumers be worried about products containing high levels of benzoic acid?

For every product approved by NAFDAC, it has the accurate amount of benzoic acid. Every product is tested on the lab; we have parameters with which we test such products. NAFDAC has three officials that go for every Codex meeting, so Nigeria is well represented.

When NAFDAC checks your product, if it is above the standard, it is confiscated. The exposure of soft drink to the environment is different from the exposure of chocolate to the environment.

We will need to get to the specifics of what Codex recommends about these products but what I can assure you of is that there is no product from Nigeria that does not conform to standards and it is regulated.