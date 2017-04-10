Refer high-profile corruption cases to ICC — SERAP

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

President Muhammad Buhari has been urged to refer high profile corrupt cases to the International Criminal Court, ICC, for investigation and possible prosecution, considering the recent losses secured in court by the government.

In a statement by a non governmental organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) , the body called President Buhari to “adopt a revolutionary approach to his government’s fight against corruption by referring high-level official corruption cases to the International Criminal Court for investigation and possible prosecution.”

The statement signed by Timothy Adewale, deputy executive director of SERAP, said, Nigeria as a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, “the government should also consider drawing from the expertise, experience, and international best practices of the court.”

to complement the mandates and powers of our anti-corruption agencies and judiciary to successfully and satisfactorily investigate, prosecute and hear high-profile corruption cases.”

It noted that refering large-scale corruption cases to the International Criminal Court would in short-medium term improve deterrence, and “at the minimum demonstrate a symbolic commitment to confront grand corruption head on.”