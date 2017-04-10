Reduction of foreign missions on agenda of govt — Onyeama

..Says Nigeria, S-Africa set up early warning centre on xenophobic attacks

..As Senate asks S/African govt to fish out killers of Ajao

By Gabriel Ewepu, with agency reports

Abuja — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said yesterday that the reduction of foreign missions was on the agenda of the Federal Government.

He also disclosed that Nigeria and South Africa had set up a 24-hour early warning system to protect Nigerians from unwarranted xenophobic attacks.

This is even as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and CSOs, Dr. Rose Oko, yesterday, charged the South African government to fish out killers of an auto mechanic, Rasak Ajao, who was killed by some South African taxi drivers last Thursday in Polokwane of Limpopo Province.

Onyeama, who spoke at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum in Abuja, equally said it was expensive to close a country’s embassy although it would be beneficial in the long run.

He said: “The government is following up on that and we have sort of prepared the roadmap; we have started the implementation of that and made also recommendations in that context.

“Paradoxically, closing missions are extremely expensive. At first sight, it seems obvious that if you close it, you are saving cost but you will actually find that the cost of closing is almost prohibitive.

“But in the long run, it will be cheaper, but in the immediate and short term, it is expensive but we have started the process.”

Nigeria, S-Africa set up early warning centre

The minister said Nigeria and South Africa have set up a 24-hour early warning system to protect Nigerians from unwarranted attacks, adding that the Federal Government was ready to intervene,

“Wherever any Nigerian is threatened or in difficulty, we will always intervene quickly. An example of this was in Italy. You will recall last year or the year before there was a Nigerian who was attacked and killed.

“We quickly engaged with Italian Government and really took all the necessary steps, arresting people and paying compensation to the family. So we will always engage to protect Nigerians wherever they may be.

“We are hoping now to set up a 24-hour call centre so that Nigerians anywhere in the world can call a particular number whenever they are in distress,” he said.

He said the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa had been directed to facilitate legal support to help the victims of recent xenophobic attacks in the country to get their compensations.

Senate urges S/African govt to fish out killers of Ajao

Meanwhile, Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and CSOs, Dr Rose Oko, has charged the South African government to fish out killers of an auto mechanic, Rasak Ajao, who was killed by some South African taxi drivers last Thursday in Polokwane of Limpopo Province.

Oko noted in a statement, yesterday, that Ajao’s killing had been confirmed by the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa.

According to her, between 2008 and 2017, there have been nine xenophobic attacks on immigrants, including Nigerians, while in 2016 and 2017, 21 extra judicial killings of Nigerians were recorded.

The statement read: ‘’It is regrettable, indeed, condemnable that yet another Nigerian, Mr. Razak Ajao, an auto mechanic, has again been killed and four others injured in a fresh attack in South Africa.

“This was reported to have occurred on Thursday in Polokwane, Limpopo Province of South Africa. While Nigerians were having a peaceful meeting, a mob of taxi drivers was said to have descended on them and in the ensuing attack killed Mr. Ajao and injured four others.

“We urge the South African government to put concrete strategies in place to quickly check any future occurrence of these killings by bringing the perpetrators of the death of Mr. Ajao in particular, and all others to book as a way of curbing future occurrence.

“Last Thursday’s attack leading to the death of Mr. Razak Ajao is a sad indication that the problem is still very rife, notwithstanding the recent agreements reached between the two countries and the assurances made by the South African government that the attacks and killings would not recur.’’