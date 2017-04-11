Recession: Engineers should explore non oil and gas sector —NSE Chairman

By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers NSE, Victoria Island branch, Lagos, Moyosore Abdulrahsheed, has charged Nigerian engineers to avail themselves of opportunities in the non oil and gas sector to enable them overcome recession as well as make positive impact in the society. He made this known at the society’s annual general meeting held in March.

Abdulrahsheed who bemoaned the wide chase for oil and gas jobs by engineers noted that the current situation of the country necessitates the society’s desire to include in its monthly meetings, a forum for human capacity building to enable engineers get first hand information from experts in the non oil and gas sector.

His words,” Our main responsibility as a body is to sensitise our members of opportunities in every sector , most especially the oil and gas whose potentials remains unexplored. This month , we choose the Real Estate and the Stock Exchange market as non oil and gas sectors where engineers can avail themselves of opportunities in the sectors.

“ With ample information of the oil and gas sector, an engineer can be a real estate agent, or a facility manager that maintains properties. Because in a building, all these plumbing and electrical works are done by engineers. But today, the reverse is the case as you see engineers glued to computers in pursuit of oil and gas jobs. What happens when oil and gas is no more?”, he asked.

Lamenting the misuse of the title, Engineer, the chairman said the law will definitely catch up with people who bear the title of engineer without being members of NSE and also certified by Council for Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria, COREN.

According to him, “Not everyone is qualified to bear engineer as a title. A clear example is when you apply for a job as an engineer. The first question they will ask you is that are you a member of NSE, and do you have a certification of COREN?. This is because those that use the title without being members of these bodies risk jail term when caught”.

The chairman who is a mechanical engineer also noted that aside NSE sensitizing it’s members of opportunities as abound, the body also provides networks and acts as mediator between their members and their companies in advent of crisis. “Many of our members often get job opportunities easier than their counterparts outside. We have a voice and we are recognised by the law to proffer expert solutions to problems and act as intermediary between our members and their respective places of work. “

Technical Secretary, Engr Christian Okwori , NSE said the choice to invite Mr Anthony Kolawole, Managing Director, ,Aspire Heights Realtor to speak on Investment Opportunities in Real Estate and Property Development for engineers, and Mr. Gbenga Olukoya , M. D., Regency Asset Management Limited, Ikoyi, was to expose engineers to truly live up to their task and the branch’s vision of creating solution, building businesses and creating jobs.