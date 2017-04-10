Rangers tell Amapakabo to step aside

THE board of Rangers International FC has asked Coach Imama Amapakabo to step aside following the string of poor results posted by the Nigerian champions since the start of the season.

Confirming this development after Rangers were forced to a 2-2 draw by visiting Zesco United of Zambia in a CAF Confederation Cup game in Enugu yesterday, Director, Public Relations of Rangers International, Forster Chime said that, “Rangers management has asked Imama Amapakabo to step aside for security reasons after Sunday’s first leg CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Zesco United of Zambia in Enugu.. He hinted that the club’s management are due to meet today to deliberate on the next step of action to save the club from plunging into doom.

Speaking on reports that he was attacked at the end of the game against Zesco yesterday, Amapakabo denied it, saying that:”I walked out from the same gate that I came in and went and drove my car away. Nobody touched me’’.