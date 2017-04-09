Rangers face Confederation Cup exit after home 2-2 draw with Zesco United

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday faced elimination from the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup after playing a 2-2 draw with visiting Zesco United of Zambia.

The draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu was in the first leg tie of their second Round of 16 fixture.

Rangers had given hopes of going to Zambia for Friday’s second leg match with a 2-0 advantage, but this was all dashed within four minutes in the second half.

Chibuzo Madu scored with a penalty kick in the 24th minute, after a foul on Osas Okoro in the penalty area, while Okoro made it 2-0 in the 47th minute.

But the visitors reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Omiwo Odhiambo, while Patrick Kongolo ensured they left Enugu with a 2-2 draw in the 77th minute.

The Zambians could have even made it 3-2 as Lazarous Kambole beat an offside trap to face goalkeeper Nana Bonsu, but the Ghanaian pulled off a save.

In his reaction to the match, Zesco United’s Technical Adviser, Zlatco Kirmpote, said his team came to Nigeria with the intention of beating Rangers.

“Well, that 2-2 draw is not a bad result. But it is not yet over, because we are not going to take Rangers for granted in the second leg.

“We want to qualify and, with the 2-2 draw, our job at home will be easier,’’ he said.