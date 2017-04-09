Qualification is key — Amapakabo

Imama Amapakabo says that qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages will be prioritized in Enugu Rangers playoff ties against Zesco United.

The Nigerian champions dropped to the continent’s second-tier competition after they were eliminated in the Champions League preliminary rounds.

Ahead of the first leg tie against the Zambian outfit in Enugu today, Amapakabo insists that Rangers will make qualification their only target.

“We are prepared for the match on Sunday. The most important thing in this task is to qualify for the group stage,” Amapakabo said.

“It will be on a home and away basis, that means regardless of what the scores are both in Enugu and away in Zambia, we just have to qualify. Whether we score here or there, the most important thing for us is to qualify after both legs.

“We could score as many goals here in Enugu and still not qualify, so our focus is to make it through both legs and qualify.

“The grace of God must be on us this year, it’s an important factor. Take a look at MFM, it’s not that they are doing anything spectacular,” he added.

“Take Stephen Odey out of that team and you’ll realise that you have taken 13 goals out of that team. If you check the number of goals they have conceded, they’ve conceded four goals in two different games.

“Last year the grace that we had was Chisom Egbuchulam that came to the party but we shall work hard like we have always done yet cling on God’s grace too,” he concluded.

ers will make qualification their only target.

“We are prepared for the match on Sunday. The most important thing in this task is to qualify for the group stage,” Amapakabo said.

“It will be on a home and away basis, that means regardless of what the scores are both in Enugu and away in Zambia, we just have to qualify. Whether we score here or there, the most important thing for us is to qualify after both legs.

“We could score as many goals here in Enugu and still not qualify, so our focus is to make it through both legs and qualify.

“The grace of God must be on us this year, it’s an important factor. Take a look at MFM, it’s not that they are doing anything spectacular,” he added.

“Take Stephen Odey out of that team and you’ll realise that you have taken 13 goals out of that team. If you check the number of goals they have conceded, they’ve conceded four goals in two different games.

“Last year the grace that we had was Chisom Egbuchulam that came to the party but we shall work hard like we have always done yet cling on God’s grace too,” he concluded.