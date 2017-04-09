‘Presidency, NASS, settle your rift, competent persons to head the anti-graft agency are many’

Bishop Simeon Okah, Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigerian (PFN), South-South region has advised the Presidency and the National Assembly to settle their rift and focus on providing good governance to Nigerians.

Okah, who is also the General Overseer, Flock of Christ Mission, gave the advice on Sunday in Warri, in an interview with newsmen.

The clergyman said that who becomes the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), should not drag on for so long as there are many competent persons to head the anti-graft agency.

He decried the rate of societal decadence in the country, in spite the increasing number of churches, adding that it was a sign of the end time.

“Whatever be their differences, both the Presidency and the National Assembly, national interest should be paramount in their mind.

“They should listen to what the people are saying; many reputable Nigerians have been giving them valuable suggestions, they should listen to reasons.

“The Bible is the constitution of the church and it has made it clear that in the end time, which is the time we are in now, iniquities will increase, read Mathew 24.

“It teaches that diseases will increase, today there are more hospitals, but diseases are increasing.

“So let use the Bible to judge the church, because if we don’t, we will get it wrong”, he said.