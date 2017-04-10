Pre-Independence Nigeria was a paradise, says nonagenarian, Pa Ayomike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—FOREMOST Itsekiri historian and leader of thought, Pa J.O.S Ayomike, yesterday, described pre-independence Nigeria as a paradise compared to the poor state of the nation today.

Ayomike arrived at the conclusion shortly after he was joined at the First Baptist Church, Warri, Delta State, by family members, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and the who is who in Itsekiri nation for a thanksgiving service to mark his 90th birthday.

He said: “I was an adult before independence. Compared with post-independence Nigeria, I will say I was in paradise then. Things were better done then. After independence, with military regimes which took most of the time, things have broken down totally. I pray the new Federal Government gets things better.”

Speaking on Ayomike at 90, Governor Obaseki said: “I have been part of the Ayomike family from age 12, being friends and classmates with his eldest son, Bawo. Pa Ayomike is indomitable. You always know he is around and a man who knows where he stands on issues.”

Chairman, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, Chief Edward Ekpoko, described the man he succeeded in office as the oracle of the Itsekiri nation, who always has an answer to every question agitating an Itsekiri man’s mind.

Ekpoko stated, “He is somebody who, if he believes in something, pursues the cause doggedly to its logical conclusion. He is very forgiving. If you offend him and come back to apologise, that will be the end of it. No wonder he has lasted this long. He is like a father to us.”