Poverty is ruining Rangers – Amapakabo

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

Sacked Chief Coach of Rangers International of Enugu, Imama Amapakabo has told the management of the embattled club to look elsewhere other than his side for reasons behind the continuous poor run of the team this season.

Amapakabo who led the coal city side to win the Nigeria Premier League after 32 years was sacked on Monday after the team which crashed out of the CAF Champions League also threw away a two goals lead to play 2-2 draw with Zesco FC of Zambia in the Federations Cup.

But in a radio interview monitored in Abuja on Tuesday, Amapakabo said he was not angry because posterity will surely vindicate him.

“There are too many things that happened which many people don’t know about. For me I have taken everything in good fate, in fact it is a thing of joy for me. As far as I am concerned I accomplished my dream in Rangers because I gave them what they never had for over 30 years.

“The issue of failure is not for me to explain but the management. There are people in the team that don’t have focus and if they fail to correct those anomalies, I don’t see them achieving anything.

“Let me tell you that as we speak Rangers have not cleared any player and I challenge the management of the team to publish my contract and to contradict any of my claims here. Things are so bad in Rangers that at times I had to use my money to feed the players. There is poverty in Rangers and it is ruining the Club’’.

But when asked why he refused to resign when things started getting out of hands, the former junior international said he had a contract which he wanted to protect; adding that he believed that things would turn round for the team.

Rangers are still at the rock bottom of the Nigerian Premier League.