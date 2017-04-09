Breaking News
Port Harcourt agog for the Anahs at 80

On 9:35 pmIn Photos by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Former Provost of the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof. Christian Anah and his wife, Lady Abigail Anah, couldn’t have had a more splendid 80th birthday celebration as their children, friends and a load of well wishers turned on the style to celebrate with them. The event which held at the Presidential Hotel brought together an assemblage of captains of industry, academicians, royal fathers and many others.

Photos by Nwankpa Chijioke

Prof Christain and Lady Abigail Anah; cutting their birthday cake while family members and friends watch.
L-R: Mrs Al-Ihekwaba Nkechi; Mrs Chinma Ejiogu; Mrs Chinyere Ihekwaba; Mrs Joan Ihekwaba; Barr. Chiaka Ihekwaba and Lady Kelechi Eto-Ihekwaba.
L-R: Barr. Chiaka Ihekwaba; the couple, Prof Christain and Lady Abigail; Mrs Ogechi Swaby and Dr Kechi Achebe; all children of the celebrants
L-R: Emmanuel Ukala, Pro-Chancellor of University of Nigerian; Prof S.J.S Cookey, Amaopusenibo of Opobo Kingdom and Chief Osobonye Rogers Longjohn.
R-L: Dr Fiefa Niweigha; Prof John Ikimalo and Dr Franca Ikimalo.


