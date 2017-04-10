Police in Delta fault claims of abetting herdsmen’s activities

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA—Delta State Police Command, weekend, denied reports that it was aiding and abetting the criminal activities of herdsmen dwelling at Ovre-Abraka area of Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The president general of Oriarivie-Abraka, Dr. Tedwins Emudainowho, in company of other palace chiefs had accused the Abraka Divisional Police station of aiding and abetting criminal activities of herdsmen in the area.

Debunking the claims of the community, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, explained that the suspect who was charged to court last week, had been remanded in Sapele prison.

He said: “Following the arrest of Aliyu Abubakar ‘m’ 25 years, of no fixed address, over an alleged theft of a motor-cycle belonging to one Bright Benjamin, ‘m’ of Orhovie Abraka, last Tuesday, the suspect was detained and following police investigations, the very next day, he was arraigned before Erho Magistrate’s Court, Abraka, and remanded in prison custody.”