Photos: Procession to mark Palm Sunday in Abuja

Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. on Sunday took to the street along with the bishop of the diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, to mark the begging of holy week.
It was reported that all the parishioners have in their hands a palm frond, reciting different glorious songs as they march with Cardinal Onaiyekan round the streets of Abuja.
“Palm Sunday marks the begging of Holy week. We should keep ourselves holy as we await the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ ‘Easter'” Onaiyekan said.
See photos:
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan blessing the palm fronds for the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Parishioners raising their palm fronds for blessing by the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan for the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Parishioners raising their palm fronds for blessing by the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan for the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
: Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan leading parishioners in a procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Parishioners raising their palm fronds for blessing by the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan for the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan leading parishioners in a procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan leading parishioners in a procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan presenting a strand of palm fronds to a Parishioner at the end of the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan presenting a strand of palm fronds to a Parishioner at the end of the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan presenting a strand of palm fronds to a Parishioner at the end of the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Catholic Bishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan presenting a strand of palm fronds to a Parishioner at the end of the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Cross section of Parishioners during the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017
Cross section of Parishioners during the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017