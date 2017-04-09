Photos: Procession to mark Palm Sunday in Abuja

Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. on Sunday took to the street along with the bishop of the diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, to mark the begging of holy week.

It was reported that all the parishioners have in their hands a palm frond, reciting different glorious songs as they march with Cardinal Onaiyekan round the streets of Abuja.

“Palm Sunday marks the begging of Holy week. We should keep ourselves holy as we await the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ ‘Easter'” Onaiyekan said.

See photos: