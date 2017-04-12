Breaking News
Photos: Money recovered by EFCC in Ikoyi, Lagos

On 10:39 pm

BLOWN OPEN: Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday, found $38 million, £27,000 and N23 million in a private residence on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, acting on a tip-off by a whistleblower.



