Photos: Aliko Dangote, daughters, others at his 60th Closing Gong Ceremony at the NSE

On 11:12 pmIn News, Politics

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote GCON, owner of the Dangote Group was at Nigerian Stock Exchange , NSE, where his 60th birthday was marked with a  Closing Gong Ceremony.

From left, Femi Otedola, Chairman, Forte Oil Plc; Abimbola Ogunbanjo, First Vice President, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer, NSE; Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN, Second Vice President, NSE; Mariya Aliko Dangote, Daughter; Halima Aliko Dangote, Daughter; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Ex-officio, NSE; Fatima Aliko Dangote, Daughter; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede President, NSE; Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc and Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank Plc at the Dangote @ 60 Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange .
L- R : Oladipo Abiose Ain, Council Member, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE); Engr. Muhammad Daggash, Council Member, NSE; Michael Akemere Osime, Council Member, NSE; Abimbola Ogunbanjo, First Vice President, NSE; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede CON, President, NSE; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, Ex-officio, NSE; Oscar N. Onyema, OON, Chief Executive Officer, NSE; Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN, OON, Second Vice President?, NSE; Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Council Member, NSE; Kayode Falowo, Council Member, NSE; Dunama Balami, Council Member, NSE and Oluwole Abegunde, Council Member, NSE at the Dangote @ 60 Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange today
L-R: Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar N. Onyema; Vice President, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN; Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Halima Dangote; Corporate Strategy Specialist, Dangote Industries Limited, Mariya Dangote; President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote (Celebrant); Executive Director, NASCON Allied Industries Plc, Fatima Dangote; and President, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, during the Dangote @ 60 Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange .
The Dangote family, Mohammed, Halima, Fatima, Aliko, Sani & Mariya Dangote cutting Aliko Dangote’s 60th birthday cake at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 10th April, 2017
L-R: President, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar N. Onyema; Vice President, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN; National Council Member, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Umaru Kwairanga; National Council Member, Nigerian Stock Exchang, Kayode Falowo, cutting the 60th birthday cake of Aliko Dangote, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange celebrates the titan at 60 on 10th April, 2017


