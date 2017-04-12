Over N15 billion was found in a house Wednesday in Ikoyi Lagos by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting on a tip off by yet another whistle blower.
More details soon
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Over N15 billion was found in a house Wednesday in Ikoyi Lagos by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting on a tip off by yet another whistle blower.
More details soon