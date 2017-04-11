Pesticide residues risks low to consumers in EU: Report

Food in the European Union (EU) continued to be largely free of pesticide residues or contained residues that fell within legal limits, the European Food Security Authority (EFSA) revealed on Tuesday in a new report.

According to a 2015 EU report on pesticide residues in food, 69.3 per cent of the samples came from EU member states, while 25.8 per cent were imported from countries outside the EU.

The origin of the remaining samples was not reported.

The report showed that 97.2 per cent of the samples analysed fell within the limits permitted in EU legislation.

Among them, 53.3 per cent of the samples tested were free of quantifiable residues while 43.9 per cent contained residues that didn’t exceed legal limits.

However, in 2015, 1.7 per cent of samples from EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries exceeded legal limits, up from 1.6 per cent in 2014, and 5.6 per cent of the samples from non-EU countries exceeded legal limits, down from 6.5 per cent the previous year.

Among these, the food that exceeded legal limits the most was broccoli at 3.4 per cent, said the report.

It was followed by table grapes, which was 1.7 per cent.