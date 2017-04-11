‘PDP will never die, I will remain in PDP’

By Nwafor Sunday

Former senate president, Sen. David Mark today reiterated his commitment not to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this in a statement issued by his media assistant, Paul Mumeh at an expanded caucus meeting in Markudi, Benue state.

“Despite the uncertainties and the gale of defections affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I will remain in PDP’

“PDP will come out stronger from this crisis. Those cross carpeting at will, have no direction. They have no respect for political ideology ‘

“No matter the difficulties and challenges, I will remain in the PDP. PDP will never die. I was convinced about the party’s ideology to among other things, keep Nigeria United, progressive, peaceful and a nation where every citizen is free to live and pursue his or her legitimate ambition without fear of molestation or intimidation in any part before I joined in 1998”, Senator Mark stated.