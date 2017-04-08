PDP criss: Fayose lambasts Sherif over walkout on Jonathan, others

….says Sherif is an impostor, betrayal and enemy of Nigeria

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted court recognised faction al chairman of the party, Senator Alimodu Sherif for walking out on party leaders on Thursday during a pre-reconciliation meeting held in Abuja at the instance of the party leaders and elders.

Party elders and leaders of PDP such as former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chairman of the party’s Borad of Trustees and other bigwigs, had convened the meeting which was attened by both factional groups of Shrif anf Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi. Senator Sherif had walked out on the leaders during the meeting saying that he was not given an opportunity to address the members in his capacity as the chairman of the party.

Firing back at Sherif for his conduct, governor Fayose, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, was qouted as saying: “The man Alimodu Sheriff is an impoistor, an impossible character, agent of … and APC-sent to destroy our party.

“I will not work with him. He is a betrayal of confidence and does not represent peace and hope. I will not be part of any meeting with such a dirty and despirado.

” He is a betrayal of confidence and does not represent peace and hope. I will not be part of any meeting with such a dirty and despirado .if i may holistically respond to his statement on no reconciliation,the statement is good riddance to bad rubbish

” He grew up the black leg of every organisation .His flirting with Obasanjo/ PDP destroyed APP and ANPP. He is at again but this will be the last of the series. He is a serial plotter. I regretted my association with him and bringing him forth .

Anybody supporting or promoting or financing him is an enemy of Nigeria. Our country will not end up in a one party system which I imagine is the reason why his business is thriving with the APC.

Sheriff has said he can no longer work with Jonathan or any of the PDP leaders. This is an indication that he prefers working with opposition in order to destroy the PDP, ” Fayose said.‎