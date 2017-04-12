PDP crisis over soon—Mark

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Former Senate President and lawmaker representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator David Mark, has said the crisis rocking Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be resolved soon.

Mark, who addressed PDP members in Makurdi, said party leaders were working round the clock to ensure peaceful resolution of the crisis, stressing that it was incumbent on all to ensure that peace returned to the party.

The former Senate President said: “It is a known fact that PDP is in deep crisis, but efforts are on to resolve the crisis. We all want peace in the party, genuine peace and not one-sided peace and it is achievable.”

Earlier, former Minister of Interior, Mr. Abba Moro, cautioned PDP leaders against the imposition of unpopular candidates on the people preparatory to the June 3 local government elections in the state.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the party in the last general elections, Terhemen Tarzoor, appealed to leaders of the party to jettison any form of impunity in the conduct of the party activities to avoid past pitfalls.

Tarzoor said PDP was in a better stead to recapture power if leaders of the party will shun personal interests.