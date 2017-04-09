PDP blogger, Austin Okai arrested by SARS

Renowned blogger and convener of PDP National Youth Frontier, Mr Austin Okai has been arrested in Abuja by security operatives believed to be from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS over alleged criticisms of the government of Kogi state.

Mr. Okai was reportedly picked up and whisked away to Lokoja on Sunday, April 9, 2017 by the security operatives after he was allegedly trailed to an eatery on Abacha Barrack road in Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he had gone to eat with some of his friends.

He was also said to have quickly sent an SOS to one of his friends via SMS who then made the arrest known to his other friends and well-wishers after he had demanded from the operatives to make a call to his people to inform them of his arrest.

Reports also indicate that Mr. Okai is being allegedly interrogated on his sources of information about Kogi State.

The reports not yet proven also alleged that Mr. Okai’s arrest was on the orders of the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello who feels that someone was selling them (the governor) out by giving Mr. Okai classified information he writes about on the social media.

