Palm Sunday: Cleric urges leaders to emulate Christ’s sacrificial nature

Jos – Rev. Fr. Philip Jamang, Parish Priest, Church of Assumption Chong’o Pyeng, Jos, has urged those in leadership positions to emulate the sacrificial nature of Jesus Christ.

Jamang spoke in his sermon to mark the Palm Sunday in Jos.

The palm Sunday, is the last Sunday before Easter, the most important and oldest festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Christ.

According to him, “if Nigerian leaders could copy a little of Christ’s sacrificial nature, the country would regain its lost glory.

“God sent his only begotten son into the world to accomplish a mission, and part of this mission is to make the greatest sacrifice of dying for the entire mankind.

“Through out Jesus’ mission on earth, he keeps making sacrifices for the people.

“While on earth, his leadership style was purely anchored on sacrifice; he lived for others.

“If our political and church leaders in Nigerian can make half of the sacrifice Jesus made while on earth, our country will be better place.

“If they can put aside selfishness, mediocrity, ethnic jingoism, and embrace love and care for others, Nigeria will be the envy of the world, ” he said.

Jamang also called on leaders at various levels to put God first while taking critical decisions that would affect the generality of the people.

The cleric further admonished Christians in general to be missionaries of the gospel.

Jamang said that spreading the mesaage of peace, love and showing care for the less privileged, remains key for the growth and development of any society.