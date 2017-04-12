Otodo Gbame: Court refuses to jail Lagos Governor, police Commissioner, others for contempt

By Onozure Dania

Lagos – Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo of a Lagos State High Court sitting at Igbosere Wednesday dismissed an application by the displaced residents of Otodo Gbame Community seeking for the committal to prison of Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni and two others for Court contempt.

Other respondents in the matter are the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Kazeem Adeniji and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development who acted under the direct supervision of the Governor.

Justice Onigbanjo in his ruling stated that the governor in section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended has constitutional immunity from prosecution and from being sent to prison adding that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the application against him.

The judge said the other respondents could also not be held liable for contempt since it was the claimant’s argument that the other respondents acted under the order and direct supervision of the governor.

33 applicants suing on behalf of themselves and other residents of the waterfront settlement had applied for the order following their claim that the respondents flouted an order of the court dated November 7 and 16, 2016 which enjoined them to maintain staus quoa till the final determination of the matter and not to demolish their “homes, business premises, properties or communities.”

