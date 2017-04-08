Organization embarks on use of technology to tackle unemployment

By Ebun Sessou

In a bid to boost employment and enhance quality education in both private and public schools in Nigeria, a non governmental organization, Re:Learn has concluded plans to train hundreds of students on the use of technology.

Re:learn is focused on helping students and schools on the use technology in a way to enhance learning. The project which is billed to kick off next month in Lagos, Jigawa, Kano states as well as Abuja is aimed at identifying innovative ways by which technology can improve learning for students across the country.

Re:learn Project Lead, Ms. Desiree Craig explained that the project would help in the area of creativity.

According to her, by 2030, 17 million new teachers would have been trained to provide every child the basis of technology in both primary and secondary schools.

“This means an average of 1.2 million new teachers will be required to join the education workforce each year. This poses a challenge to not only bridge the gap in terms of quantity, but also quality of teachers.