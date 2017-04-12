Onwuliri lauds ex-Imo CP, Lakanu

OWERRI— THE immediate past Imo State Commissioner of Police, Sir Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu, has been commended by former Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Viola Onwuliri, for his sterling qualities and for discharging his duties professionally.

This comes on the heels of Sir Lakanu being promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, and transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja and his admittance into the ancient and noble Order of Knights of St. John International, KSJI.

Professor Onwuliri, who is also the Supreme Subordinate President of the Ladies’ Auxiliary, KSJI, in Nigeria, described Sir Lakanu as a great achiever and lauded his courage as he now doubles as a Police officer and a soldier of Christ.

It will be recalled that Sir Lakanu successfully mobilized his friends and others, including Professor Viola Onwuliri to join him in building a Catholic Church at the Police Chaplaincy in Owerri, through the prayerful support and help of his Chaplain, Rev Fr. Innocent Emean, who also directed him aright all through his journey into KSJI.

Speaking further, Noble Lady Onwuliri said: “Sir Taiwo Lakanu has demonstrated to us that in the discharge of one’s duties, putting God first and faithfully so, can be rewarded, thus his promotion is nothing but the beginning of a divine crown of glory for his hard work both for society and in God’s house.”

Onwuliri also added “I welcome my brother Taiwo into the KSJI family, in which we hope to work together for the purpose of making heaven, through service to God and His people”

KSJI is a family apostolate in the Roman Catholic Church founded in 1048 AD in Amalfi Italy; and came to Nigeria in 1976. Just recently KSJI Nigeria with its over 15,000 members celebrated its 40th Anniversary in a very impressive series of events chaired by Sir Barrister John Nnia Nwodo, their member and President General Ohaneze Ndigbo.