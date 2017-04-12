Onazi urges Musa to join him in Turkey

Trabzonspor midfielder Ogneyi Eddy Onazi has asked Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa to consider joining him in Turkey.

Turkish sports newspaper Fotomac revealed that Onazi has his Nigerian international teammate to think about a loan move to Trabzonspor.

Onazi joined Trabzonspor from Lazio over the summer and has gone onto become a key player for the Turkish giants. The 24-year-old has two goals and one assist in 32 appearances for Trabzonspor in all competitions.

Musa joined the Foxes for a club record £16 million fee (BBC) from CSKA Moscow last summer amid high expectations.

The 24-year-old has however, struggled in his first season at the club scoring just four goals in 31 appearances.

Musa still has another three-years remaining on his contract with the reigning champions and is unlikely to leave on a permanent deal.

Trabzonspor do however, feel that a loan move could be an option.

The Black Sea based outfit have been in great form losing just once in 2017.