Olu of Warri tasks new Tisun leadership on peace

WARRI — THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has charged Tisun Community Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, to sustain the prevailing peace in the community and be law abiding at all times.

The Warri monarch gave the advice, yesterday, at his Palace in Warri, when members of the newly elected Tisun Community Management Council, headed by Mr. Alikpoma Joseph visited him to get his fatherly blessings.

The Olu of Warri, who was flanked by prominent chiefs of Warri Kingdom, stressed the need for the new Tisun leadership to ensure that “every segment partakes in the administration of the community,” so as to usher in the much needed development.

It was gathered that the 15-member Tisun Community Management Council, which has Mr. Joseph as Chairman and Mr. John Yaluwu as Vice Chairman and Mr. David Odeli as Secretary, is saddled with the responsibility of managing the community’s affairs for the next four years.

Mr. Joseph, who led other members of his executive to the Warri monarch’s palace, explained that they were at the palace to thank the Olu for his support as well as the peaceful election in the community, adding that it is equally vital to seek the monarch’s blessing to enable the Tisun executive provide the right leadership required for genuine development.

Other members of the new executive are Mr. Harrison Ametilebo-Assistant Secretary, Mr. Andrew Omajugho-Treasurer, Mr. Festus Ayonronfo-Finance Secretary, Mr. Anthony Okoro, Mr. Walter Lube, Mr. Tsola Uyomereju, Miss Eriegwa Enerutetseofo, Mr. Omolubi Nikpede, Mr. Samuel Ejejigbe, Mr. Godfrey Mene, Mr. Peter Uyebi and Mr. John Ayewu, members.