Okowa urged to resume work on abandoned Ayakoromo/Egbe-Ide bridge project

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—THE people of Ayakoromo community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to urgently commence work on the abandoned Ayakoromo-Egbe-Ide Bridge project, expected to link riverine communities in Burutu, Bomadi and Ughelli areas of the state.

A youth leader in the community and national president of Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, Mr Austin Ozobo, who made the call in a statement, said: “Except Governor Okowa satisfies us on the Ayakoromo bridge, we will not offer him support in future elections

“Okowa promised during the campaigns to complete Ayakoromo bridge project if elected and we voted massively for him.

“The bridge project, no doubt, if completed will connect riverine communities in Bomadi, Ughelli and Burutu Local Government Areas of the state. Ayakoromo people were hoping that the project would be in the 2016 budget, but it was not. Again, in 2017 efforts were made for the bridge project to be included, but it appears to be a fruitless effort.”

“These among others are signs to us that Okowa does not have the interest of our people at heart.”