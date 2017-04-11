Ogun partners World Bank, AfDB on rural roads

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—The Ogun State government, in collaboration with the World Bank and Africa Development Bank have concluded arrangement to construct 500 kilometres of rural roads to enhance social-economic activities of the people in the hinterlands.

This is in addition to 500 rural roads the state government has already earmarked for construction this year.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Obas’ complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta on the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads under the Ogun State Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP 3.

According to the governor, the roads will cut across all the twenty local government Areas and the newly created 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

Speaking on the benefits of these projects, the governor said it would enhance agricultural development and help ease movement of agricultural produce, thereby enhancing the socio-eonomic status of the people.

Amosun, who promised that the work will be done by local contractors in the affected areas said this would empower local artisans and sub-contractors that will be engaged at that level.

Breaking down the areas to be handled by the World Bank, the consultant for RAMP, Dr Emmanuel Adeyemo, said the roads were selected for meeting certain universal criteria set by the donor agencies .

According to him, the roads must link to either a local market, hospital or school or the combination of the three. In addition, the roads must link to a state or federal road.

Thanking the State government for cooperating with the World Bank, Adeyemo said the roads will be done in phases, assuring that the roads will be done to international specifications.